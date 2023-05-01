The Blue Jays are looking for the 50/50 winner of $2.9M — but they have no way to contact them

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking for the April 50/50 winner of nearly $3 million, but they don't have a way to contact them.

In what the Jays Care Foundation calls an “incredible opening draw,” the franchise’s 50/50 Amazing April Mega Jackpot cracked a $2.87 million prize.

The foundation confirmed in a tweet the winning ticket was bought at Rogers Centre on April 11.

Because the ticket was purchased at the ballpark, the organization doesn't have a way to contact the winner, so they are asking whoever has the winning number to contact them to claim the prize.

Last season, Jays fans collectively took home $10 million through the 50/50 draws.

There are two draws Jays fans can participate in. The Homestand Jackpots give fans a chance during each homestand from May to August, while the Mega Jackpots combine all ticket sales from the entire month.

The next Mega Jackpot will take place in September.

Congratulations to our life-changing 50/50 jackpot winner! ��



We can confirm the winning ticket was purchased in-stadium on April 11. If you have the winning number, please reach out to jayscare5050@bluejays.com to claim your prize!



Unofficial winning number below �� pic.twitter.com/uy2bHiQq5I