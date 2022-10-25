The Boathouse redevelopment inches closer

The proposed redevelopment of the Boathouse in the heart of Victoria Park is one step closer to fruition after a heritage application submission.

Walkinshaw Holdings Inc. wants to turn the Boathouse into a new and improved venue for live performances, food and entertainment.

Walkinshaw Holdings Inc. is proposing the following building alterations:

An addition to the west façade of the building to accommodate a new washroom.

A cantilevered patio extending over a portion of Victoria Park Lake.

Adjustments to windows and doors, including a new building entrance.

According to a news release from the City of Kitchener, a heritage assessment concluded that these building alterations would not adversely impact Victoria Park or the Victoria Park Neighborhood Heritage Conservation District. The city said mitigation measures are also a part of the building work, and will include installing planter beds, ensuring a compatible design for the addition, and installing a commemorative plaque.

The proposal brought to the heritage committee places a focus on “social responsibility, with paid local live music a minimum of two days a week, and locally sourced food and drink.” Noise impacts are expected to be managed by the company. A local arts fund and Community Advisory Committee will be formed to ensure inclusive and diverse programming.

Walkinshaw plans to open the Boathouse in the Spring of 2023.

The city’s Heritage Committee is expected to discuss the next steps with the Boathouse at their next meeting on Nov. 1.

A LOOK BACK

After five years in business, the Boathouse closed to the public in October of 2019.

The city-owned the venue and leased it to an operator.

“We want to thank Mark Forwell for his commitment and operation of the facility for the past five years,” Brian Bennett, manager of business development with the City of Kitchener, said in a statement in 2019.

There was a lot of speculation about what would happen to the venue after the Boathouse closed. In October of 2021, a Kitchener musician lobbied to turn it back into a live music venue. He started a petition to revamp the venue and said there aren’t enough music venues since the pandemic.

A month later, the city released a request for proposal (RFP), asking residents for new suggestions about the facility's future.