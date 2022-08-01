The boys are back in town: Boy's basketball championships come to Edmonton after three year hiatus

It has been three years since national Under-15 and Under-17 boys' basketball championships have been held, but that streak comes to an end Monday morning in the Alberta capital.

Newfoundland & Labrador will tip off against B.C. in the opening game of the U-17 national championship in the Comp Gym at the Saville Community Sports Centre in Edmonton, while Prince Edward Island and Newfoundlland & Labrador will open the U-15 national championship on court 1.

"We are very excited to be hosting the national championships," said Paul Sir, the executive director of Alberta Basketball. "Edmonton always looks forward to showing why we have earned such a great reputation as a sports and host city."

Teams representing each of the country's 10 provinces are competing at the championships, which run through Saturday. The 2020 and 2021 championships were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual championships are a showcase of the future of Canadian men's basketball, with past participants including New York Knicks star R.J. Barrett of Toronto.

Other games Monday in the Under-17 championship are: Manitoba vs. Alberta, Quebec vs. New Brunswick, and Saskatchewan vs. Ontario. Other games in the Under-15 championship on Monday are: New Brunswick vs. Saskatchewan, Ontario vs. Alberta, and Quebec vs. Nova Scotia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2022.