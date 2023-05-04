The Brooks Bandits look for three-peat at the Centennial Cup

The Brooks Bandits are the envy of every team in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

They know how to win and they know what it takes to make it to the National Championship.

Last week, the Bandits won their seventh AJHL title, beating the Spruce Grove Saints in 5 games.

The series was close with the Bandits needing overtime in the fifth game to take down the Saints.

Froward Brendan Poshak was the hero, scoring the game winner at 5:10 of the first overtime period.

"It was a pretty special moment," said the 20-year-old Poshak.

"I blacked out after the goal but I'm really happy for the group and it was a special moment for my last game in the CRA (Centennial Regional Arena) for sure.

"That goal will follow me for the rest of my life. I'll always remember it. One of the biggest goals of my career but I won't say bragging rights. I'm just happy for the group and I wouldn't have done it without the guys for sure."

HOMECOMING FOR HUGHIE

The Bandits will now make their way to Portage La Prairie for this year's Centennial Cup which will be played from May10th to the 21st.

Brooks has won the national championship three times. They won their first title in 2012-13. They lifted the trophy again in 2018-19 and last year they won their third title, defeating the Pickering Panthers 4-1 in the final.

The Bandits are back to back champs because COVID wiped out the Centennial Cup in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

It'll be like a homecoming for Bandits defenceman Hughie Hooker and he says that will make it even more special.

"It feels amazing and everyone is so pumped up," said the 19-year-old.

"We're excited and I get to go back to my home province so I'll have lots of friends and family there. We're excited for the opportunity and I think we'll take advantage of that."

EXPERIENCE WILL HELP

Brooks is one of 10 teams that will battle it out for the Centennial Cup in Portage La Prairie.

In tournaments like this you don't know much about your opponent because with many of the teams you've never seen them before.

Bandits assistant coach Taylor Makin said the good thing for the Bandits is they've been there before and they know what to expect.

"It's definitely a challenge," Makin said.

We've got FOUR different angles of the AJHL Championship winning overtime goal from Brendan Poshak! pic.twitter.com/0bd8Q5y0ft

"You're playing a team and you’ve seen them one time or you haven't seen them at all. It's unique trying to go back and pre-scout and see what their tendencies are and how they've played all season long."

The Bandits will open up the Centennial Cup on May 11th against the Yarmouth Mariners.

It was also announced on Thursday that Okotoks will host the 2025 Centennial Cup.