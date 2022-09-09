'The building was electric': Campbell watched the Oilers playoff run, called Barrie before signing

The new top goalie for the Edmonton Oilers was in town Friday and he's "loving it so far."

"People are super friendly and the boys are awesome and the staff's been great," Jack Campbell said of his first week of informal skates at Rogers Place.

The former Toronto Maple Leaf signed a $25-million deal for five seasons with Edmonton in July. He's considering moving to the Alberta capital fulltime.

"There's no traffic, it's an easy drive to the rink and great food," Campbell told reporters.

A 2010 first-round pick of the Dallas Stars, the 30-year-old promised "steady" goaltending for the Oilers as the team hopes to top its third-round loss to the eventual Stanley Cup winner Colorado Avalanche.

"I just knew all along that I can be a No.1 goalie, and it's not just being a No. 1 goalie, my goal is to be the best I can be and help this team win a Stanley Cup," he said.

"I watched pretty much every single (Oilers playoff) game. They were so fun to watch and the games were exciting and the building was electric. I just can't wait to get out there."

Campbell also said he spoke to Tyson Barrie to get some inside information on Edmonton. They played together in Toronto, along with now-Oilers Zach Hyman and Cody Ceci.

"It always helps to know teammates. There's quite a few guys that I've played with throughout the years that I've gotten to know," Campbell said.

The former Leafs have all been good for Edmonton so far, Leon Draisaitl confirmed.

"I hope that trend continues," he told reporters with a smile.

"I think (Campbell is) going to be really good for us…We're all very excited to have him around. He's a very likable guy," the all-star forward said.

Draisaitl was on the ice Friday, skating with Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse and others. Aside from the goalies, most of last year's team is back.

"Everyone kinda knows where they slot in and the type of game that we want to play, sometimes that makes things easier, especially at the start of the season. So, I like it, I like the way our group looks.

The Oilers' first preseason game is on Sept. 25, at home against the Winnipeg Jets.