Firefighters administer oxygen to cat after blaze in Cambridge, Ont.
Some smoke drifted over downtown Galt Wednesday morning, as firefighters went on the offensive to put out flames and help save a cat’s life.
The Cambridge Fire Department said five stations responded to Walnut Lane, near Concession and Water streets around 7 a.m.
Crews entered a vacant building through the lower level, found fire in the living area and extinguished it.
While no people were found at the site, fire crews did locate a cat on the property.
“We did a primary and secondary search,” said Eric Yates, chief fire prevention officer with Cambridge Fire. “Nobody was found. We did find a cat, we administered some oxygen, the cat is fine.”
Yates said the humane society has since come to pick the cat up.
“The cat’s been saved here,” he said.
Fire officials estimate the fire caused around $50,000 of damage. Its cause is still is under investigation.
-
Invasive species public outreach sessionThe Invasive Species Centre in Sault Ste. Marie is hoping a public outreach session will educate and spur people into action.
-
Edmonton Catholic Schools says program for newcomers seeing record number of participantsThousands of children will head back to school next week, and for some, it will be their first time going to school in Canada.
-
Callander’s food bank says demand is outpacing supplyFor the past several months, food banks in smaller northern Ontario communities have struggled to keep shelves stocked.
-
Ukrainians who fled the war celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day in EdmontonUkrainians who fled the war at home gathered in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day.
-
Concerns raised over proposed Bow River developmentThe healthy wetlands along the Bow River on Calgary's southern edge are loaded with bird, plant and insect species. All that life could soon have a lot of company.
-
Growing shoulder tourism season a boon for pandemic battered P.E.I. operatorsHotel owners and tourism operators on Prince Edward Island needed a busy season this year, and they’re getting one.
-
Police look to identify three people in connection to Waterloo shootingWaterloo regional police released photos on Wednesday night of three individuals that they’re looking to identify in connection to an shooting in Waterloo’s university district earlier this month.
-
Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested: Saint John policeA woman wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is now in custody, according to the Saint John Police Force.
-
BBQ to connect with youth and families at riskOn Wednesday in Sudbury, there was a back-to-school barbecue. It was a casual, fun event to help tackle some tough issues and make people feel comfortable to seek help and connect with resources.