The CEBL needs to name Calgary's franchise, and wants some suggestions

Calgary's new pro basketball team needs a name and is reaching out to the city for suggestions.

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)'s website now includes a page dedicated to the new Calgary franchise, which was announced Aug. 17.

That's when the league revealed they were moving the Guelph franchise, formerly known as the Nighthawks, to play out of WinSport next spring.

CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said that he'd heard from potential ownerships, but that none had met the criteria so the league would operate the franchise in 2023.

"Calgary has been one of our target markets for a long time and relocating a franchise from our smallest market to Canada’s third-largest city will allow the team to remain financially competitive as our league continues to experience tremendous growth," said Morreale in a statement. "Several potential ownership groups have expressed an interest in bringing a team to Calgary, but none has been able to meet our criteria for ownership.

"The league will continue to own and operate this franchise as we do nine of our 10 teams until a qualified individual or group emerges."

And in the meantime, Calgary's ballers need a name – and the Stingers (Edmonton), Rattlers (Saskatchewan), Alliance (Montreal), Shooting Stars (Scarborough), Bandits (Fraser Valley), Black Jacks (Ottawa), Lions (London) and Honey Badgers (Hamilton, the 2022 CEBL champs) are already spoken for.

"Calgary, we need you!" says the survey on the CEBL website. "Name your team!"

Not only is the league accepting name suggestions – Chinook? Magpies? Chuckwagons? – but they are also seeking guidance about team colours.

With files from Ryan White

There's no word yet on when the decision will be made.