The Centre of Canada landmark could be getting a new look

The geographic centre of Canada, located in Manitoba, could soon be getting a makeover.

A motion before the RM of Tache’s city council shows it received a grant through the federal Tourism Relief Fund to build a pergola and new signage at the landmark.

Sputnik Architecture Inc. created renderings of what the signage could look like, with the images showing a maple leaf-shaped sign that points those driving by to the Centre of Canada Park. Currently, there are a couple of signs indicating the geographic location, but nothing that highlights the park and its amenities.

The project is expected to cost more than $31,000. Some of the funding will come from Tourism Manitoba.

The proposal for the pergola and sign will still need to go before Tache’s council.

The longitudinal centre crosses the Trans-Canada Highway, just east of Winnipeg near Provincial Road 206.