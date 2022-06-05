CHEO Telethon raises a record $11.8 million to support CHEO

The 39th CHEO Telethon was the biggest one yet, as residents, businesses and organizations in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec came together to raise a record amount of money to make a difference at CHEO.

The CHEO Telethon wrapped up Sunday evening with $11.8 million raised to support life-saving treatment, state-of-the-art medical equipment and research at Ottawa's children's hospital.

CHEO President and CEO Alex Munter says the record amount of money comes as CHEO sees record demand for care.

"It's another busy day. The month of May, it seems to be persisting into June. The month of May the busiest May ever in the history of CHEO, the second-busiest month ever in the history of CHEO in terms of activity," Munter said at the end of CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa.

"Thank you, of course, to the staff, the clinicians, everybody working really hard to support families. In their hands are the tools that the donors to the telethon, donors to the CHEO Foundation have placed there. I was there, I just felt so much gratitude in my heart for the generosity."

In May, CHEO saw an average of more than 235 kids per day coming in for care.

Wow! ��An incredible $11,818,771 announced at the 2022 #CHEOtelethon, raised through #CHEO’s warm and generous community – we couldn’t deliver the care that kids deserve without your support. Thank you for continuing to keep #YourCHEO close to your heart.�� pic.twitter.com/4DAsE6Bp9s

The CHEO Telethon included a six-hour broadcast on CTV Ottawa, and a two-week virtual campaign showcasing six children and youth who have visited CHEO.

CHEO Foundation interim president and CEO Steve Read says every aspect of CHEO life is impacted by donations from the community.

"The best way to explain where the money goes is imagine taking a little tour through the hospital – when we do that we see physicians and nurses working with state-of-the-art equipment and we know that those are pieces of equipment that have only been acquired through the support of the community,' Read said during the telethon.

Thousands of people, organizations and corporations raise money to support CHEO throughout the year.

Costco Canada donated $3 million, the CN Cycle for CHEO raised $1.4 million, while ReMax delivered a gift of $235,258 for CHEO kids and youth. Other donations included Shawn Turcotte of Stittsville raising $66,257 for CHEO mental health services with his Home Alone themed holiday display, Snow Angels 4 CHEO raised $19,476, the Wonderland Tea Party for CHEO raised $38,284, Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks raised $50,000 and Marriott Hotels raised $37,558.

The Council of Imams and the United Muslin Organizations raised $50,000, and 11-year-old Wyatt donated $415 he raised from his birthday money.

The CHEO Foundation says the financial support from the community throughout the year will allow CHEO to serve the 500,000 children and youth who will need programs and services over the coming year.

"Despite facing wave after wave of the pandemic, the community gave their time and resources to support work that goes on every day at CHEO, the CHEO Research Institute and Roger Neilson House," the CHEO Foundation said. "In times of need, we can proudly say that CHEO is here for this community because this community has always been here for CHEO."

In 2021, CHEO managed 6,000 inpatient admissions, 7,630 surgeries and 64,892 emergency department visits.