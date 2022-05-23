The CHEO Telethon kicks off a two-week online campaign

The CHEO Telethon officially kicked off on Monday, introducing you to the six CHEO families that will be profiled during this year's telethon in support of the children's hospital.

"Amid the ups and downs caused by the pandemic, one thing remains unchanged: CHEO cares for our community, and our community cares for CHEO," the CHEO Foundation said in a media release.

"The needs of children and youth cannot wait, and our doors are always open thanks to unwavering financial support from the people of this region, even during these difficult times."

The theme for this year's CHEO Telethon is "YOUR CHEO", with the CHEO Telethon providing you the chance to see inside "YOUR children's hospital" to see how your generosity can change lives, the CHEO Foundation says.

Visit cheotelethon.com to meet the six CHEO families that will be profiled this year. All online donations will be matched by corporate sponsors.

Zach was born with a congenital heart defect that remained undetected for 15 years, until he went into sudden cardiac arrest during basketball tryouts.

Olivia is a bubbly five-year-old who came into this world as a twin micro preemie. Olivia faces challenges that are effects of extreme prematurity and works with a multi-disciplinary team at CHEO to reach her full potential.

Fatoumata was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia shortly after coming to Canada.

Jacob was treated for a mental illness directly linked to his brain’s chemistry and function. to thrive on his path to success.

Isaac has been fighting cancer for almost half of his young life.

Cyprien is a 14-year-old who is learning to navigate the process of grief after losing his brother Gabriel.

The two-week online campaign will wrap up with the CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa on Sunday, June 5. The CHEO Telethon raises money to support patient care and research at CHEO.