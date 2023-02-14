The Chicks announce world tour, Calgary stop set for September

The biggest selling all-female American band of all-time has announced a world tour including a western Canada leg with a stop at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Chicks — formerly known as The Dixie Chicks before dropping the Dixie moniker in 2020 — will play Calgary on Sept. 7.

Singer-songwriter Maren Morris is scheduled to open the show.

Ticket presales will begin Feb. 15 with the general sale slated for Feb. 17.

Western Canadian stops on the tour will include Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon and Winnipeg. The tour also includes dates throughout the U.S., Europe and the rest of Canada.

The Chicks World Tour 2023

With special guests @MarenMorris, @wildrivers and @BenHarper in select cites.



Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! It’s time to get the party going again! We can’t wait to see everyone!



Tickets: https://t.co/YvCDw06aFJ #CHX2023 pic.twitter.com/RRqXKE2T8W