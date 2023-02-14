The Chicks announce world tour, stop in London, Ont.

The Chicks may have said “Goodbye Earl” in 2000 with their smash hit song, but in September they’ll be saying, “Hello, London.”

According to a release, 13-time Grammy award-winning artists The Chicks announced their The Chicks World Tour 2023 on Tuesday. The event kicks off on June 20 in Norway and will see stops through the U.K., Europe and North America — including the Forest City.

The Chicks will be stopping in London on Sept. 16 at Budweiser Gardens. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will feature special guest Maren Morris.

“North America! Thank you to all our fans for making last summer so fun! We look forward to returning to the road and bringing the show to fans in new cities across the U.S. and Canada! See you soon,” The Chicks said in the release.

The world tour commences in Oslo, Norway on June 20 and wraps up in Toronto on Sept. 18.

Concert tickets go on sale on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on the Budweiser Gardens website.

Tickets range in price from $62.25 to $182.25, plus service charges.