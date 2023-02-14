iHeartRadio

The Chicks to play Edmonton concert in September


The Chicks are coming to Edmonton. The country superstars will play Rogers Place on Sept. 8 with special guest Maren Morris.

The concert is part of a tour that will see them play cities in Canada, the United States, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning. 

