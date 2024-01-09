The Chippendales announced for Caesars Windsor in March

Caesars Windsor has announced The Chippendales are booked to perform in Windsor this spring.

The Chippendales Tour takes the Colosseum stage on Thursday, March 28 at 8 p.m.

The world-famous male revue show has been entertaining audiences for over 40 years. Calling The Rio Hotel & Casino home for the past 21 years, The Chippendales have won the Best of Las Vegas award in Best Male Revue Show and Best Bachelorette Party categories for 11 consecutive years.

Organizers say the groups is known for electrifying dance routines and jaw-dropping acrobatics, with stunning stage design and high-energy music.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday and Saturday from Noon to 8pm and on Show Days from Noon to 10pm.

Caesars Rewards members can purchase your presale tickets, available at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

On show nights, The Colosseum Bag Policy is in effect. For more information and details on The Colosseum policies, please visit caesarswindsor.com/shows.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.