The Christmas Express rolling again this holiday season in Duncan, B.C.

After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the BC Forest Discovery Centre in Duncan, B.C. is set to welcome guests onboard its Christmas Express once again.

Starting Friday afternoon, the train will take passengers on a ride through an enchanted, 100-acre forest, which is lit up with thousands of lights and displays.

"People are just dying for something to do at Christmas, and two years ago we had 17,000 people ride the train," says Chris Gale, general manager of the BC Forest Discovery Centre.

Some 8,000 tickets have already been purchased online, and the centre expects over 12,000 people to board this season.

Because of the pandemic there are safety measures put in place which include advanced online booking, proof of vaccinations, and mandatory mask use.

Indoor activities at the centre have also been scaled back as well.

"We actually don’t have a Santa Clause as well, but we’ve got a big place where people can do selfies with what we call our 'coroplast' Santa," adds Gale.

The Christmas Express has been running for over a decade and is the largest fundraiser for the centre every year.

The train will run for 16 select nights throughout the holiday season and will embark on 10 trips per evening.

Tickets won't be able available at the door and are only available for purchase online. For more information on schedules and tickets, visit the centre's website.