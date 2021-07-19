iHeartRadio

The circus is coming to Alliston

NorthFIRE Circus is back for a second year putting on drive-in performances across the region.

This past weekend the troupe was in Minden for three sold-out shows.

This Friday through Sunday you can enjoy the circus at Stevenson Farms & Harvest Spa in Alliston.

Then it’s on to Waterford and Owen Sound.

When COVID-19 restrictions were put in place last summer, the NorthFIRE Circus team pivoted to put on two days of shows at a drive-in field at Stevenson Farms & Harvest Spa.

The shows were such a success that the team decided to come back.

To get tickets for this exciting evening of aerial acrobats with fire and LED light dancers set to live music click here.

