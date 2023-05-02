'The city has to actually get on board': River Heights residents call for a slow down on Cambridge Street

A group of residents living along a River Heights street wants the city to make changes to slow down and decrease traffic.

The group Calm Cambridge says the current volume of traffic on Cambridge Street is unsafe, adding it wasn't designed to be used as a collector street.

"I believe that things can be done to calm traffic across this entire neighbourhood," said Tim Fennell, one of the founding members of the group.

Fennell said he is hopeful change will come, but says he isn't sure how long it will take.

"What I'd like to see are immediate changes this summer to address the overwhelming amount of traffic we have at the moment due to some of the construction on nearby major routes, including Harrow and Stafford."

According to the group, it's common to see more than 3,500 vehicles travel down it on a weekday. The group says the issue is being made worse with construction on other streets in the area.

Because of this, the group is calling on the city to drop the speed limit to 30 kilometres per hour and put in place temporary traffic calming measures until a permanent solution is found.

And while it is at it, the group is also calling on the city to make the street a protected bike route.

"The city has to actually get on board with actually taking the traffic in these residential areas seriously and making sure it is accessible for all people," Fennell said. "I believe that it can be."

Ken Allen with the city's public works says the department is aware of a renewed interest in traffic calming measures along Cambridge. He told CTV News the city is investigating to determine potential options to address the traffic concerns.

Infrastructure Chair Janice Lukes tells CTV News a temporary solution is expected sometime in June or July - and construction on Stafford should be done this year.