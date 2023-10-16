The City of Cambridge's fire department aims to update master fire plan

The City of Cambridge will be looking into updating the master fire and emergency services plan.

According to the fire department, the last time it was updated was 2013.

In a special workshop on Monday evening, the city’s fire department presented a report to council that discussed current procedures and community risk assessment.

The fire department’s updated plan included 15 council recommendations and 38 operational recommendations.

Some of the recommendations included the hiring of eight additional firefighters to maintain the current minimum levels of staffing.

Currently there is a requirement that 27 firefighters are on duty at all time.

Other major talking points at the meeting included the relocation of a station, upgrades to stations and the possibility of adding another one.

“This direction would be for our fire department to come back to us with an implementation plan, bring forward any additions or changes they may see from their point of view to the fire master plan,” said Mayor Jan Liggett.

Council voted unanimously to have more details of the plan presented to them in first quarter of 2024.