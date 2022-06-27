The City of Kitchener wants your help to name this baby swan

Kitchener’s resident swans, Otis and Ophelia, have welcomed a new member to their family.

A baby swan is referred to as a cygnet – and this one is still looking for a name.

The City of Kitchener is asking for help as a naming contest gets underway.

Individuals residing in Kitchener can submit up to five potential names for the cygnet.

The contest runs until July 8 at noon.

Congratulation Ophelia & Otis! We’ll have to have a naming contest for their cygnet. ������ @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/3BW65alzNu