The City Of London opens golf courses ahead of schedule

Tee times are in high demand this weekend as the city announced that Thames Valley and Fanshawe Golf Course will be open.

We are very excited to announce Thames Valley Golf Course and Fanshawe Golf Course will reopen tomorrow, March 27, 2021, at 9 a.m.



Booking a tee time

The City has upgraded its online tee time booking system.

One of the few sports that allows physical distancing, golf saw a big surge in popularity during the pandemic.

With River Road Golf Course closed, it left tee times in high demand as the city says it has upgraded its online booking system to accommodate the demand.

More information on how to book a tee time can be found here.