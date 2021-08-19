The City of London reminds residents of traffic changes on Dundas Place
Motorists and pedestrians alike found traffic changes on Dundas Place. They began in early May of this year with one of the goals to improve safety for cyclists.
Temporary changes were made to traffic operations -- the flex street portion between Ridout Street and Wellington Street on Dundas Street -- in order to limit the volume of traffic.
Now, motor vehicles are not able to enter Dundas Place at Ridout Street or Wellington Street but can enter from Talbot, Richmond and Clarence streets.
"Safety for vulnerable road users remains a priority, as well as supporting access to local businesses, and we’re thinking ahead to what comes next for traffic operations on Dundas Place," states the city's website.
The city welcomes feedback through their form online.
One of our goals at the start of this year’s construction season was to improve safety for cyclists traveling through downtown, while maintaining access to local businesses for people traveling by car. Visit Get Involved to learn more and share feedback: https://t.co/S8dTRt7wXn pic.twitter.com/voHIVg5hEg— City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) August 18, 2021
