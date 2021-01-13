The City says many services will continue during the State of Emergency and Provincial Stay-at-Home Order, but changes will be made to reduce the need for people to leave their homes to access these services.

To comply with these new orders, in-person services will be offered only where they are legislatively required or in extenuating circumstances. Appointments will continue to be offered virtually or over the phone where services can be delivered remotely.

The statement includes the following changes, effective Thursday, Jan. 14, 2020 until Feb.11, 2020.

City Hall and City facilities will remain closed to the public throughout this time.

The Storybook Gardens outdoor winter skating trail will be closed effective Thursday, January 14.

The Neighbourhood-Managed Ice Rink program will continue to accept applications. Resident groups and volunteers applying to have an ice rink in their neighbourhood will be required to monitor ice usage to ensure compliance with the current restrictions of no more than 5 individuals gathering who are not from the same household.

City Hall will continue to be closed to the public for in-person attendance at Standing Committees and Council meetings. Live streaming of these meetings will continue to be available via the City of London’s website or YouTube.

Public Participation Meetings will continue to be held virtually only. Residents wishing to speak at a Public Participation Meeting (PPM) will need to register in advance by calling 519-661-2489 ext. 7100 or by emailing PPMClerks@london.ca.

Requests to speak must be received before 4:30 p.m. on the day before the meeting. Written submissions are also accepted by email, directed to the committee or Members of Council prior to the meeting.

In-person social services and drop-in services will not be provided at any location. People are encouraged to call 519-661-4520 (toll free at 1-833-932-2297) or email socialservices@london.ca.

February monthly cheques can be picked up at Citi Plaza on January 28, 29 and February 1 between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Daily cheques can be picked up at Citi Plaza every Friday between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., or on an emergency basis and by appointment only.

Wherever possible, clients are encouraged to email a copy of their documents or drop them off at one of the drop box locations.

Subsidized Transit Bus Passes:

Eligible individuals may purchase February bus passes at Citi Plaza on the last two business days of the month, between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and again between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., as well as every Friday between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

For a full list of City services that have been impacted by COVID-19, visit london.ca/COVID-19.