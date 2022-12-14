The City of Vancouver is scaling back green bin collection. Here's why.

The City of Vancouver is scaling back its pick-up of green bins over the winter months, according to an announcement Wednesday.

Starting Monday, Dec. 19 organic and yard waste will only be picked up once every two weeks instead of every week. Weekly pick-up will resume the week of March 6, 2023.

"The temporary change to a bi-weekly green bin schedule over the winter will provide more predictable service for residents, particularly when snow and ice impact our operations," a spokesperson for the city said in a statement.

"An important consideration in the decision to change the green bin schedule is that in winter, volumes are much lower due to fewer yard trimmings and colder temperatures help minimize green bin odours."

The change is also being described as a way to reduce wear and tear on equipment. According to the city, sanitation trucks are due to be replaced but supply chain issues have pushed back the timeline.

In addition, city staff have apparently been working overtime and struggling to meet the demands of weekly pickups.

A similar schedule change was made in February, according to a city spokesperson who says "the transition worked well."

Updated collection schedules are available online.