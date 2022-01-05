The City of Windsor filling 104 jobs due to non-complaint staff vaccinations

The City of Windsor is filling 43 full-time and 61 temporary part-time jobs that became vacant as staff members did not comply with the staff vaccination policy.

City staff were given two key dates (January 4 for proof of first, and February 1 for proof of second) to meet their COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

While 3,463 employees complied with the request, 104 others did not are therefore will receive letters of termination.

"The full impact of the Omicron Variant is still unknown, but we can see today the devastating effects it is having on our schools, businesses, and our healthcare system," said Chief Administrative Officer Jason Reynar.

"We know that the only path available to keep our employees and our residents safe is through vaccination. I’m therefore very thankful to our employees who have been vaccinated and who continue to provide the critical services, programs and infrastructure to our community."

The vaccination policy was adopted by City Council requiring all staff to provide proof of their vaccination status on September 16, 2021.

On November 22, Transit Windsor staff who were non-compliant led to reduction in transit services and remain in place at this time.

A reminder to those who would like to receive their vaccination, the mass site in Devonsire Mall will be open now until Sunday from 8am until 3:30pm or appointments can be made through WEVax.