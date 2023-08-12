The city-run pools closing for the season

Winnipeg's public outdoor pools will begin closing for the season next week.

The City of Winnipeg said that staggered closures will take place between August 15 and September 4, 2023.

The following city-operated wading pools, outdoor pools, and spray pads are set to close in the coming weeks.

The Happyland, Windsor Park, and Provencher pools will all close on Friday, September 1.

The Fort Garry Lions pool is planning to stay open until end-of-day Sunday, September 3.

A total of five pools will be closing the next day. The Freight House, Kildonan Park, St. Vital, Transcona, and Westdale locations will shut down on Monday, September 4 at the end of the day.

The city will close most of its 75 wading pools between August 15 and August 25, but six are planning to stay open for an extra week. The Central Park, Dakota Park, Ducharme Park, Keenleyside Park, McKittrick Park, and St. John's Park wading pools will close for the season on Monday, September 4.

As well, the city’s unsupervised spray pads will all be open until 8:30 p.m. on Monday, September 4.