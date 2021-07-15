The city wants your opinion on e-scooters and large cargo e-bikes

The City of London is looking for feedback from the public on e-scooters and large cargo e-bikes to be used within the city.

Ontario municipalities are looking to see if these types of transportation will be allowed in their community as a part of the Province of Ontario e-scooter pilot program and cargo e-bike pilot program.

The city's website states, "E-scooters and large cargo e-bikes are becoming increasingly popular in cities across North America, and they offer another way for people to get around,” says Allison Miller, Transportation Demand Management Coordinator at the City of London. “As we plan for how these transportation choices could be used in the future, we are hoping to hear from residents and businesses about their experience using them in other cities, and what input or concerns they might have."

Residents are encouraged to visit their website to provide their comments and input.

A report on these types of transportation, as well as how a potential e-scooter program could be used with the city's bike share program that is being planned for 2022 will be presented at council later this summer.

