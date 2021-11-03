'The classic underdog': Steve Smith documentary explores life of famed Nanaimo mountain biker

A documentary about Nanaimo mountain biking star Steve Smith will premiere in the Harbour City this Friday.

The film, Long Live Chainsaw, documents Smith's humble beginnings living in Nanaimo, to his rise on the international stage, becoming one of downhill mountain biking’s elite, to his untimely death and the legacy that he has left behind.

"When Stevie was suddenly taken from us in 2016, as filmmakers, we were immediately drawn to the idea of honoring Stevie's life and legacy on screen," said director Darcy Wittenburg, of Anthill Films.

On May 11, 2016, Smith died in motorcycle accident in Nanaimo. He was 26 years old.

Smith was nicknamed "The Canadian Chainsaw" because he had would "massacre" everyone he would race in a sport considered to be the "F1 of cycling."

Smith was considered an underdog in the downhill mountain biking World Cup circuit, which is typically dominated by Europeans.

According to his Wikipedia page, Smith won four World Cup downhill races and was the overall World Cup champion in 2013.

"Stevie’s story is that of the classic underdog overcoming the odds," said Wittenburg.

"He really showed through determination and hard work that dreams, (even if they seem) bigger than life, can actually be achieved."

The world premiere will be shown at the Port Place Theatre in downtown Nanaimo on Friday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. Tickets to the premiere sold out within 24 hours.

"It is his hometown and it's a real cool opportunity to allow the community that supported him to be the first in the world to see the film," said Wittenburg.

Tickets are still available at local screenings in Vancouver and Whistler, which can be purchased here.

The world premiere tour will also include other screenings in: Canada, the U.S., Australia, the U.K., Germany and Denmark

The film is presented by Anthill Films and Red Bull Media House. It was a collaboration between friends, family and riders as well as footage and photos provided by photographers who worked closely with Steve.

Proceeds from the film will go to the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation.