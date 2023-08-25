The cleanup following Thursday's thunderstorm

A Thursday thunderstorm brought more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain and winds over 100 km/h to parts of southern Manitoba.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Selkirk received the most amount of rain with 110 mm, while northern Winnipeg got 20 mm.

ECCC said while northern parts of the city saw the intense weather - the south end of Winnipeg escaped the worst of it.

"This storm just happened to nick that north end of Winnipeg,” Meteorologist Terri Lang said. "The storm sort of carried on to the east, made it's way through Dugald, and kind of kept going that way."

The weather agency noted that wind speeds in the Dugald area exceeded 133 km/h. Dugald was also hit with quarter-sized hail, while Alonsa got golf-ball sized hail.

Lorne Adam says he's lived in the Rossmere area most of his life and was caught off guard by the intensity.

"It was loud initially when it started raining and all of a sudden you could tell it was hail coming so we opened all the blinds and looked out and we were concerned about that side of our house,” Adam said.

Craig Derenchuk watched the storm roll in from north of Winnipeg and came home to the debris.

"Just a mess. Everything's shredded. It's like somebody took a shredder and went through all the trees,” Derenchuk said. “And I lost a lot of my tomatoes and my flower garden is pretty flat now."

Derenchuk's glad there's no major damage to his home.

"I had the roofing guy here this morning. He checked the roof to make sure there's no hail damage. I got my eaves troughs cleaned by him this morning,” Derenchuk said.There are no confirmed tornadoes as of yet, but high humidity could cause visual confusion.

As of Friday morning, Manitoba Hydro is still reporting more than 100 outages in the Winnipeg region.

Around Winnipeg, damage has been reported in several neighbourhoods from the storm, including downed trees and hail damage.

According to a City of Winnipeg spokesperson, 311 received 191 calls related to downed trees or broken branches and tree limbs as of 8 a.m. Friday.

The spokesperson added that 311 also received 19 reports of traffic signal malfunctions, 18 flooded catch basin calls and one call for sewer backup.

“Crews started working on cleanup/removal of downed trees and broken limbs last night, and will continue throughout the day,” the spokesperson said in a written statement.

