‘The collecting will continue and not die out’: How the pin collecting culture has changed in Calgary

Pin collecting in Calgary picked up a lot of momentum during the Calgary Winter Olympics in 1988.

In fact, so many Calgarians got into it that several pin enthusiasts came together to form a club to continue the fun culture of pin collecting and trading.

“The Calgary International Pin Club, it started with Calgary Olympics, and then continued on,” said Calgary International Pin Club president John Yamniuk.

The club officially formed in 1989, and has since held several events to help grow the community.

One of these events is its annual festival of pins.

The 33rd edition is set to take place this weekend at the Royal Canadian Legion Centennial Branch #285, at 9202 Horton Road S.W.

The event starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The goal is to bring together pin collectors and get them to showcase their collection with a possibility of trading with other guests.

“We get people from all across the country that come and of course, they're, they're amassing things that we don't see here," said collector and club member Jeannette Wilson.

"And same thing for us," she added. "They see things that we have, that they wouldn't see in their part of the country, too."

Wilson started her collection before the Calgary Olympics, but she said it was the Olympics that really got her into it.

As of now, she has thousands and thousands of pins in her collection.

“I would have to say, probably 10,000," she said. "If you added every little frame and every little book and all the stuff you had, it would be close to that.”

RARE PINS PRIZED

Pin collecting would not be as fun without rare pieces. Some collectors find value in obtaining pins that are limited in quantity.

“In one case with the Calgary Olympic pins, there's only 10 pins made of that particular one that is extremely rare. And with the rarity comes the price,” said Yamniuk.

He said the price ranges from pennies to hundreds of dollars depending on the rarity and the material of the pin. Those that are made with gold and sterling silver will always be worth more.

But pin collecting has been slowing down in the recent years, with some pins just left lying around the house.

“We've talked a number folks, well, we didn't think anybody wanted them (pins) or nobody in the family wanted them. So they went in a dumpster. Sad to hear but, you know, if you've got collections in a jar somewhere in the basement or the garage, bring them down, we'll find a home for them,” said Yamniuk.

MEMBERSHIP

Membership has dropped to 58 from about 150 from when it first started, but it's also 11 members more than last year, with more young members joining.

“We're seeing more and more young people join the club, and get involved in that," said Wilson. "That's really a positive thing to see, because now we know that the collecting will continue and not die out."

Another change that members pointed out is the increasing price of pins.

“They were cheap before. You know even $5 for an Olympic pin. Now you're looking at $12, $10, $15,” said club member Scott Hayes.

Part of the proceeds this year will support the Veteran’s Association Food Bank.