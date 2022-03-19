'The colours of freedom': Edmontonians raise funds and spirits as they sew Ukrainian flags

As Edmonton shops struggle to keep Ukrainian flags stocked, a group of volunteers is handcrafting them while raising funds for humanitarian aid.

Myroslava Oksentiuk, one of the organizers, told CTV News Edmonton that the group formed three days into the invasion to help gather funds and ensure everyone who wanted a flag could have one.

"Some people start asking where to get (Ukrainian) flags," she said, adding that many stores were overwhelmed and sold out of stock quickly.

"We all got together and started making them," she added.

In just a few weeks, Stand With Ukraine EDM has made more than 300 flags, with proceeds supporting volunteers in Europe gathering aid to send to the war-torn country.

For Tetyana Makey, the buzz of a sewing machine has become an escape from the tragic headlines.

"It takes my mind away from all of the grief and unhappiness," Makey said. "This is a joy."

Oksentiuk says when the invasion first started, she could not stop watching ongoing coverage of the Russian attacks. Volunteering with the group has helped her process what is happening in her homeland.

"We needed this time to get together to talk," Oksentiuk said. "It's too many emotions."

"If we put our heart and love and good energy in everything we do with our hands, it will bring us happiness and peace," she said.

The group continues to pick up more interest, with a steady stream of volunteers dropping in and joining.

"Anybody watching what's happening over there can empathize," said Sharon Smith, a new volunteer who started on Saturday.

"What would we do if this happened in our country," she added. "I know I can sew, and if it makes a little bit of money for them, I just wanted to help."

The flag has become more than just Ukraine's national symbol, Oksentiuk says.

"I think people understand that the Ukrainian flag is not only a Ukrainian national symbol. Now it's the colours of freedom," she said. "This fight, this war it's a fight for freedom in Europe and the world."