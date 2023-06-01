The community events closing down Winnipeg streets this weekend

The City of Winnipeg is letting motorists know about a few upcoming road closures due to events happening across Winnipeg this weekend.

TRANSCONA HI NEIGHBOUR FESTIVAL

The Transcona Hi Neighbour Festival begins Friday, June 2 at 5 p.m. As a result, Regent Avenue West between Winona Street and Day Street will be closed from Thursday, June 1 at 6 p.m. until Sunday, June 4 at 11 p.m.

The festival will also close down Bond Street between Victoria Avenue West and Pandora Avenue West from Thursday, June 1 at 9 a.m. until Monday, June 5 at 6 p.m.

PRIDE PARADE

A number of downtown streets will be closed Sunday for Winnipeg's annual Pride Parade.

Beginning at 7 a.m., northbound Memorial Boulevard will be closed between York Avenue and Portage Avenue. Eastbound Portage Avenue will shut down between Memorial Boulevard and Main Street, including the south sidewalk.

Southbound Main Street will be closed from Portage Avenue to William Stephenson Way. Eastbound William Stephenson Way will close between Main Street and Israel Asper Way.

Winnipeg Transit will be rerouted during the parade. More information can be found online.

RUN FOR WOMEN

The Run for Women is also taking place Saturday, raising money in support of women’s mental health. The run will close Osborne Street between Broadway and Granite Way from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Drivers are advised to allow for more travel time, or plan alternative routes while the closures are in effect. More information can be found on the City website.