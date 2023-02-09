'The community is full of hope and optimism': NDP makes Yorkton stop, kicking off 'Outreach Tour'

Another tour is underway for Saskatchewan’s Official Opposition, this time focusing on municipal affairs.

NDP MLA for Saskatoon-Nutana, Erika Ritchie, made a day-long stop in Yorkton Thursday.

The focus was to speak to local leadership and the business community about what is working, and what needs to be addressed, ahead of the upcoming provincial budget.

Ritchie said it’s important to get into communities such as Yorkton

“We have a government that has stopped listening to the people of Saskatchewan and we're here to hear their concerns — Hear what's working and what's not working — and be able to provide them with solutions and opportunities going forward,” said Ritchie, on her way to meet with City of Yorkton Officials.

Ritchie met with the Chamber Thursday morning before speaking with local business owners.

During her morning stops, Ritchie said she heard a few concerns from the business community.

“The community is full of hope and optimism in terms of opportunities for businesses and attracting workers. They understand that they have to be creating an attractive proposition in order to attract and retain employers, but they're also facing challenges, particularly when it comes to the property tax assessment process,” she said.

The NDP will continue its “Outreach Tour,” with stops upcoming in Humboldt, Watrous and Prince Albert.