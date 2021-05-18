The cool-off begins in Calgary, potential flurries on Thursday

A tale of two forecasts, now without "The Gooder".

Today, we start "The Dive". Yesterday, Calgary was far enough under the ridge of high pressure to enjoy the warmth provided – we even got a great layer of cloud to hold that heat in! I'm glad for that, since conditions are about to take a turn.

Next up, the "Why Is It Snowing": as this ridge moves out, a trough moves in, injecting cold air into our region – now, I'll repeat that – cold air. Not cool. Cold. This will have several effects: the change in temperature and pressure will play into increasing our base wind speed, and it's also responsible for the scope of travel advisories across our province:

These advisories translate to a rainfall-converts-to-snowfall setup this evening, and the resultant effects these conditions will have on travel. Thankfully, daytime high temperatures mixed with the inherent thermal energy in the surface will limit just how much snow makes it to ground with staying power.

This all pales in comparison to the wild, wild east: Saskatchewan and Manitoba both have advisories in the south (in grey) noting 30 C high temperature potential, while the north plays host to 30 to 40 centimetres of snow in some areas. You read that right. Those are full-fledged winter storm warnings.

Big yikes.

Calgary continues to reside on the southern fringe of active weather for the next couple of days. That means we could see light shower activity for a few days, with the potential cold-weather injection bringing some marginal flurries Thursday (the sort that will leave only a frown on your face, and little and less on the ground).

Your five-day forecast:

Today:

Mainly cloudy, chance of showers, windy!

Daytime high: 18 C

Evening: some cloud, high 3 C

Wednesday:

Some cloud, chance of scattered showers

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: largely cloudy, high 1 C

Thursday:

Some cloud, chance of scattered showers, flurries

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: largely cloudy, high 1 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: some cloud, low 3 C

Photo time!

I took what I thought was a great photo of the sunrise yesterday, and then Roy comes along with this:

William took in the Three Sisters brilliantly…

…and then Sylvia checked out Cascade Pond this weekend!

You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield , OR you can just tweet at me!