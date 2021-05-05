'The coolest thing ever': Bear spotted strolling along train tracks near downtown Vancouver

Conservation officers have tranquilized and relocated a black bear that was caught on camera headed toward downtown Vancouver Wednesday afternoon.

Thomas Cook was working on the Centennial Road overpass construction project at the Port of Vancouver Wednesday when the bear passed by on the train tracks below him.

"I did a quick look behind me because I kind of saw something out of the corner of my eye," Cook told CTV News Vancouver in a phone interview. "Sure enough, there's a bear running down the tracks."

Cook moved to Vancouver last year after living in Toronto for most of his life. He said he's seen bears in Ontario, but this was the first one he had encountered since moving to B.C.

"I thought that was the coolest thing ever, because it's just here in the middle of the city and there's a bear wandering down through it on its way to Gastown," he said.

Cook said longtime B.C. residents he works with were also surprised to see the animal so far into Metro Vancouver's urban core. Coworkers told him they've seen bears while on the job in the Tri-Cities area, but those bears were much closer to their natural habitats.

"That bear had to travel a long way to get to where it was," he said.

Conservation officers were able to immobilize the bear and relocate it to the Sea-to-Sky region, according to an email from B.C.'s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

The ministry did not speculate on how or why the bear ended up so close to downtown Vancouver, but Cook has a theory.

"Maybe it just wanted to hit a patio in Gastown and have a drink," he said with a laugh.