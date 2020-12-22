A new outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared in an assisted living facility in La Broquerie.

On Tuesday, the province announced an outbreak was declared at the Le Chalet de La Broquerie assisted living facility in La Broquerie which has been moved to the critical or red level on the pandemic response system.

Outbreaks at Seven Oaks General Hospital 3U4-7 family medicine unit, the Concordia Hospital N3 West family medicine unit, and the Deer Lodge Centre long-term care unit, as well as the Vita and District Personal Care Home, have been declared over.

A full list of the personal care homes, assisted living facilities, and health-care facilities experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak can be found online.

CORRECTIONAL CENTRES DEALING WITH COVID-19

The outbreak at the Agassiz Youth Centre in Portage la Prairie has also been declared over. According to provincial data, there are now no active cases within the Centre.

Six provincial correctional centres in Manitoba are now dealing with COVID-19 cases.

The largest outbreak is in the Brandon Correctional Centre which currently has 79 active cases. In total, the centre has reported 107 cases, which includes 89 cases among inmates and 18 cases among staff. There have been 28 cases listed as recovered.

The remaining centres dealing with COVID-19 cases include:

Milner Ridge Correctional Centre, with 12 active cases and 37 recoveries. Of the centre's total 49 cases, 27 were among inmates and 22 were among staff.

Winnipeg Remand Centre, with four active cases and 18 recoveries. Of the centre's total 22 cases, 10 were among inmates and 12 were among staff.

Headingley Correctional Centre, with two active cases and 248 recoveries. Of the centre's total 250 cases, 206 were among inmates and 44 were among staff.

Manitoba Youth Centre, with one active case and four recoveries. All five of the centre's total cases were among staff.

Women's Correctional Centre, with one active case and 29 recoveries. Of the Centre's total 30 cases, 26 were among inmates and four were among staff.

According to the most up-to-date data available from the Correctional Service of Canada, there were 58 active cases and 196 recoveries in the federal Stony Mountain Institution as of Sunday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in any federal or provincial correctional centre.