The COVID-safe ways to celebrate Halloween in Winnipeg

Halloween is just two nights away, and while many will be heading out trick-or-treating, there are other options to celebrate the spookiest night of the year.

For instance, Halloween came early to Grant Park Shopping Centre with a free drive-thru trick-or-treat event Friday afternoon.

"Last year we tried this and it went so well, we decided to do it again," said Corey Quintaine, the mall's marketing manager. "The response has been fantastic."

The shopping centre usually hosts an indoor event, but due to the pandemic, it moved outdoors for families with children 12 and under.

"We wanted to have safety first and foremost, so doing something outside is the best way, and it just gives back to the community," said Quintaine.

Over at the Bear Clan Patrol, members are gearing up to host a safe Halloween event with spooky decorations, activities and plenty of candy.

"I think it's important for the kids and for the community just to get everybody together and celebrate something that's actually a really good time and fun," said interim executive director Kevin Walker.

The den, located at 584 Selkirk Ave., will welcome kids of all ages from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday while following COVID-19 protocols. Members will be heading out into the neighbourhood inviting families to the event, while also giving out something special for those who may not be able to make it.

"Sunday we're going to be starting the patrol at 1 o'clock and we'll be dressed up and going through the community, bringing some candy with us then," said Walker.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for something on the spookier side, the Dalnavert Museum has you covered with its Empty House program, which is a ghost story audio tour. It is also offering a Halloween scavenger hunt for kids. However spots are filling up fast.

If you would rather enjoy Halloween from your own home, the museum also has a program for that.

"We have this really great participation game that is online," said program and marketing director Charlene Van Buekenhout.

"It's like an escape room -- you can do puzzles. It's like a book club because you have to read a short horror story, and if you like the occult or anything to do with the macabre, you'll be into this participation game."

The game was developed last year during the pandemic, but launched for the first time this Halloween season.