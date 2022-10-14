The CP Holiday Train is on track to stop in Toronto this year. This is its route

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will be chugging across North America this holiday season, and Toronto is one of its many stops.

After a two-year hiatus, following virtual concerts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the CP Holiday Train is coming back with live concerts to raise money and food for local food banks in communities along the CP network.

“The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need,” CP’s CEO, Keith Creel, said in a news release. “We are excited to be back out on the rails in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving.”

This year’s Canadian tour will start in Lac-Megantic, Sherbrooke and Farnham, Que., for the first time ever, on Nov. 24, and it will make it's way west to end in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Dec. 18.

Along the way, the Holiday Train will make a stop in Toronto on Nov. 29.

Torontonians can catch a 30-minute-long performance with musicians Tenille Townes and Aysanabee, at the CP Yard Office parking lot at 750 Runnymede Rd. The concert will start at 8:30, but the train is set to arrive at 8:15 p.m.

There will also be a performance in Hamilton that same night with the train set to roll in at 7:45 p.m. across from Gage Park at 42 Lawrence Rd. Lindsay Ell and Texas Hill will be performing here, however, as this train is part of the U.S. route.

All shows are free, but the railway company asks concertgoers to bring money or non-perishable food items to donate if they can do so.

The Holiday Train has been around for 23 years, and during that time, it has raised over $21 million and collected five million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S.

To keep track of the Holiday Train’s schedule and route, Ontarians can head over to the CP Holiday Train tracker to see where and when the train will roll through their city, and who will be performing that day.