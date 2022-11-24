The CP Holiday Train returns to the rails in the north

For the first time since 2019, the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will make its annual journey across Canada and the U.S. bringing with it live music and holiday cheer.

Over the next four weeks, the train decorated with hundreds of thousands of LED lights will head out to raise money and food donations for local food banks with 168 performances scheduled.

The holiday train's first Canadian stop will be in Lac Megantic, Que. Thursday and finish in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Dec. 18.

There are several stops in northeastern Ontario during the tour. The train will be in Parry Sound, Shawanaga, Rutter & Sudbury on Nov. 30, with stops in Cartier, Chapleau and White River on Dec. 1 and Marathon on Dec. 2.

Each northern stop will enjoy 30-minute performances by Tenille Townes & Aysanabee.

The CP Holiday Train’s full schedule can be found here.

"The CP Holiday Train, now in its 24th year, celebrates family, community and service to one another," said CP President and CEO Keith Creel in a news release.

"We hope the train's bright lights and music foster celebrations across Canada and the U.S., bringing with those celebrations a reminder of our duty to help those less fortunate this holiday season."

The events are free; however attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items and cash donations.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the holiday train operated virtually in 2020 and 2021.

Since its inception, the CP Holiday Train has raised over $21 million and collected five million pounds of food for community food banks in Canada and the U.S.

To keep track of the Holiday Train’s schedule and route, head over to the CP Holiday Train tracker.