'The curtains were on fire as I got in my wheelchair': London, Ont. fire victim pleads for accessible housing

A London, Ont. woman who lost her home in a fast-moving fire, is now calling for more affordable and accessible housing.

Holly Kupferschmidt's plea comes as the federal budget is tabled Thursday.

Kupferschmidt's accessible townhouse was heavily damaged in a blaze she narrowly escaped in March.

Since then, she has been staying at a central London hotel, while trying to find a temporary home.

It was just after 12 p.m., March 26, witnesses noted flames and smoke rising from her unit on Silverbrook Drive.

Seconds earlier, Kupferschmidt, who lives with muscular dystrophy, had been resting in her bed with her dog by her side.

“I looked and I saw sparks at the outlet. I wasn’t sure if I should call 911 first or get into my wheelchair first. And before I could think about it, the curtains started fire. And I had to get into my wheelchair, super quick, and get out.”

Kupferschmidt, assisted by neighbours, watched as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Returning a few days later, a video she posted online reveals the devastation. She is in tears as she looks first at her kitchen and later her bedroom. “My bedroom was completely destroyed. It’s right down to the insulation and studs.”

Thankfully, Kupferschmidt had tenants' insurance. But she says it only provides enough to pay for the hotel room for three months at most.

“I only have some much insurance money staying in this hotel. I can’t afford to stay here for six months. My insurance money is very limited.”

So, like many Canadians, Kupferschmidt is now struggling to find secure and affordable housing. But, in her case, the challenge is elevated by the need for an accessible unit.

Days of phone calls, emails, and social media inquiries have turned up little in London, minus a student rental soon be vacated by a college student.

She says her predicament is yet another example of the housing crisis in Canada. “I really think they need to do better as far as affordable and accessible housing. I mean I’m only one person amongst so many that are facing this crisis.”

Kupferschmidt hopes the public might know of a suitable place for her to call home.

As she waits, she appreciates the support she has received.

But most of all, Kupferschmidt is grateful for escaping the flames that took her home. “It’s terrifying thinking about all the what-ifs? If it had been 30 seconds later, I probably would not have made it out."