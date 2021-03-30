The day before a storm, Winnipeg broke a warm weather record
Winnipeg, along with a number of other communities across Manitoba, broke a warm weather record on Monday – the day before several parts set of the province were hit with a spring storm.
According to Environment Canada, several different places in the province saw their warmest-ever March 29 on record this year, with one community even breaking a nearly 100-year-old record.
The following is a list of 10 Manitoba areas that set daily maximum temperature records on Monday:
- The Winnipeg area had its warmest-ever March 29, with temperatures reaching 19.9 C. The old record of 18.2 C was set in 2010.
- The Carman area broke a warm-weather record at 19.4 C. Its previous record of 17.6 C was set in 2010.
- The Deerwood area saw a record temperature of 19.6 C this year, beating its old record of 16.8 C in 2010.
- The Emerson area experienced its warmest March 29 on record, with temperatures hitting 21 C. This is more than six degrees warmer than its previous record of 14.5 C, which was set in 1981.
- The Gretna area hit a record temperature of 21.4. C. The previous record of 17 C was in 1986.
- The Morden area broke a 92-year-old record this year, with the temperature reaching 20.6 C. Its old record, 18.3 C, was set in 1929.
- The Pilot Mound area reached its warmest March 29 on record with a temperature of 18 C. The area’s previous record of 15.9 C was set in 2010.
- The Pinawa area reached a record temperature of 18.3 C, with its old record of 16.6 C set in 2010.
- The Sprague area had its warmest March 29 to date, hitting a high of 19 C. Its previous record of 18 C was set in 1986.
- Steinbach broke a warm weather record on Monday with the temperature reaching 20.9 C. This is six degrees warmer than its previous record of 14.9 C, which was set in 2017.