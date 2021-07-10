The Dead South band member returns following sexual misconduct allegations

The Dead South appear to have reinstated cello player and vocalist Danny Kenyon, who left the group in 2020 following sexual misconduct allegations.

In a post on the Regina band’s website dated June 18, 2021, they said the past year has been a “time of reflection and learning.”

“What we know for sure is that TDS just isn’t TDS without the four of us, so we want to continue this journey with Danny,” the post reads.

“We look forward to playing shows again, and we look forward to doing this with our original lineup. We love our fans, and we can’t wait to see your beautiful faces out there.”

Kenyon stepped down from the group in August 2020, after the band said they became aware of social media posts citing “sexual misconduct.”

“The Dead South, as a band, as a company, as individuals, and community members, is opposed to, and does not condone, harmful behaviour of any kind,” the band stated in an August 2020 open letter.

The allegations originally surfaced on an Instagram page in late July 2020, but were never proven in court.

Kenyon is an original member of the group formed in 2012.

CTV News reached out to a representative of The Dead South for confirmation.