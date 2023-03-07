The deconstruction of a juvenile jail near Goderich is underway
A former youth jail in Huron County is slowly and methodically being dismantled to make way for a hydrogen production facility.
Work to remove the building’s hazardous materials is currently underway. Outer bricks and insulation have also been removed.
Standing water left in the derelict buildings basement has yet to be removed, so full demolition may not begin for a week or two, according to Central Huron officials.
The former juvenile jail has sat vacant since 2012 after being shuttered by the provincial government.
The Municipality of Central Huron purchased the former jail and accompanying 300 acres of largely shoreline acreage two years ago.
Last fall, they signed a letter of intent with Carlsun Energy to lease the grounds of the former jail for a hydrogen production facility.
Carlsun will only be leasing approximately 30 acres of the vast Bluewater property that once housed the jail, leaving another 270 for future development.
Full demolition of the former jail is expected to begin in earnest later this month.
Construction on Carlsun’s hydrogen facility isn’t expected to begin until sometime in 2024.
