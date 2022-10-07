'The doctors are overrun. The staff are frazzled': Sask. medical clinic closes walk-in services

Legends medical clinic in Warman is closing their walk-in clinic due to a physician shortage and abusive behaviour towards staff and doctors.

Partial owner of the clinic, Glenn Murray, told CTV News he has seen doctors and patients struggling in the current medical system.

“If you come in at 9:00 a.m., it's not unheard of by 9:30 we're at a four hour-plus wait. Because of this people are frustrated. They can't get a doctor. They're scared. They're worried.”

However, he said the behaviour has been getting out of control.

“Frustration is boiling over and the abuse we're seeing in our clinic is unheard of,” he said, adding he has been in the healthcare industry for over 20 years and has seen the odd upset patient. “This isn't just once in a while this is daily and multiple times daily; cursing, swearing, smacking the glass, pushing chairs, intimidation; one person ripped all the signs off the walls and doors.

“The doctors are overrun. The staff are frazzled.”

In a social media post from October 5, the clinic advised they will close on October 11 for a “minimum of two weeks.”

They’ve instructed patients with family physicians at the clinic to call and book appointments. Those who do not have a family doctor at the clinic have been advised to see their family physician or find another walk-in clinic.

Murray said it wasn’t something they wanted to do, but they are trying to look after the well-being of their staff and physicians.

Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health told CTV News they were aware of the situation in the area and have put a plan in place to attract healthcare professionals.

“Martensville and Warman have historically experienced challenges recruiting and retaining family physicians,” an e-mailed statement from the ministry said.

“Saskdocs and the practitioner staff affairs Saskatoon area office have been working collaboratively to develop a recruitment and retention strategy to support Martensville and Warman, which includes additional promotion of opportunities in these communities and connecting to the locum relief program for additional support. The province has recently committed to funding three nurse practitioners for Warman and another three for Martensville.”

The Ministry said that everyone deserves respect in their workplaces and abuse would not be tolerated.

“Part of the post from the clinic notes that clinic staff have experienced disrespectful behaviour: abuse of front-line medical professionals is not to be tolerated whether in Saskatchewan Health Authority facilities, physicians’ clinics, long term care or personal care home settings. All residents deserve respect in their workplaces,” the statement said.

Blood work and x-ray services will be operating as usual, according to the Facebook post.