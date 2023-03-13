The Doobie Brothers are coming to Edmonton, as are Shaggy and TLC

A pair of concert announcements on Monday will likely appeal to music fans of different generations.

Four-time Grammy award winners The Doobie Brothers have added a Canadian leg to their 50th anniversary tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will play Rogers Place in Edmonton on Oct. 24.

They'll also make stops in Halifax, Moncton, Ottawa, Oshawa, St. Catharines, Winnipeg, Calgary, Kelowna, and Abbotsford.

Fans of 90s music will be treated to a performance by Shaggy and TLC at the Edmonton Expo Centre on July 13 as part of the Hot Summer Nights tour.

Opening acts for the tour include En Vogue and Sean Kingston.

The tour will also stop in Toronto.

Tickets to both concerts will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.