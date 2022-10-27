The Downtown Mission celebrates 50 years of service in Windsor, Ont.

The Downtown Mission kicked off their 24 hour "Bench Talks” event — a meet and greet on Thursday morning at their 875 Ouellette Street location.

The event acknowledges the 50 year anniversary of the Mission serving the most vulnerable in the Windsor community, and staff, community advocates and supporters were on hand to mark the occasion.

Rukshini Ponniah-Goulin, executive director of the Mission, believes that building positive, supportive relationships with the community and the Mission is imperative.

"This is a great opportunity to give thanks from our end but also for our community to come in and learn more about us, and who they've been supporting all this time,” says Ponniah-Goulin.

The Mission’s mandate continues serving the homeless and all others in need.

Thursday’s event aims to raise awareness and support for those who are suffering or marginalized. Their hope is for affordable housing construction to ramp up significantly in Windsor-Essex to address the critical problem of increasing homelessness.

The need for monetary and food donations — in addition to volunteers— continues. Both the Mission's food bank and daily services are experiencing a significant daily increase in demand from all areas of the community.

The public is encouraged to learn more about supporting the Downtown Mission by visiting their website.