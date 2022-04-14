'The dream is spreading out': Dream Lottery homes located outside of London

There has been a change of venue for the spring Dream Lottery, in support of the three major hospitals in London, Ont.

This year, it does not feature a top prize in the city.

The lottery, known for its dream homes, has instead opted to build in Thorndale and Port Stanley.

The latter is not out of the ordinary, as one dream home is typically constructed near Lake Huron or Lake Erie — but the shift to Middlesex County is new.

“The dream is spreading out,” states Michelle Campbell, the president and CEO of St. Joesph’s Health Care Foundation.

Campbell would not comment if city lot prices and building costs were a factor in the decision, but she did point to the wide catchment area of the three hospitals for the choice to leave the Forest City.“It’s booming all over and we have a lot of people from London coming into Thorndale. Certainly, our London hospitals care for the people across 10 counties of southwestern Ontario, so it makes sense for us to branch out,” says Campbell.

This year, the Dream Lottery is offering the choice of a $1-million cash prize, a lakefront home in Port Stanley (including $100,000 in cash), or the home in Thorndale.

The Thorndale home at 43 Aspen Circ. is split between classic and modern design, according to builder Lucas Draygas, of Royal Oak Homes.

He says the outside takes style cues from the homes of London’s old north neighbourhood.

“This is something we call a modern manner. On the outside, you would guess it was built over a hundred years ago, with the red brick, some of the curved lines on the brick and really steep roof pitches,” he says.

The outside even includes a truly retro touch with gas lit porch lights.

On the inside, the home shifts to a modern look for the kitchen and most other rooms. It even includes a main floor wine room.Designer Jillian Summers says she incorporated today’s functionality with a classic look.

“When we’re designing we always want to create a timeless feel so that it kind of lasts for generations to come, so incorporating a black tub so that it is a little more modern, so it creates that feeling of a timeless look for sure,” says Summers.

Campbell contends she’s a fan of the mix and hopes Dream Lottery ticket buyers will agree.

“It has to be seen to be believed. It’s absolutely just stunning. But a real take on a Tudor style home,” she says.

And whether you win the Thorndale home or not, Campbell says every ticket helps support two-million patients that visit London’s hospitals.

“Since 1996, this lottery has now contributed $50-million net to the innovation we provide at local hospitals when people do come to us for care,” Campbell adds.

Due to COVID-19, the dream lottery remains closed to public viewing.