The Dream Lottery winner is....
The winners of the Grand Prize in the Dream Lottery benefiting London’s hospitals are excited.
Brian and Sharon Moore of London have won the choice between two fully furnished homes in Thorndale or Port Stanley or $1-million in cash.
Answering a phone call from lottery officials, Sharon seemed shocked to hear the news.
“I can’t believe this!” she stated with joy.
Ironically Brian was out at a medical appointment at the time of the call, leaving Sharon to express thanks for the medical care available in the Forest City.
It was the same thought from 50/50 winner Al McIssac, also of London.
He spoke of the ongoing care a family member is receiving, just moments after learning of his win.
At the time of the call, he was alone in his office, sparking him to joke, “There is no one to high-five or anything, but I’ll work at it!”
When informed of his prize total of $626,620, he added, “Thank you very much. Wow! That’s incredible.”
