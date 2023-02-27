'The driver laughed at first': Delivery driver clocked going 58 km/h over speed limit

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a delivery driver has lost their licence for 30 days and a company vehicle has been impounded for 14 days after the driver was clocked going 158 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

According to OPP, on Saturday around 10:39 a.m., an officer stopped the vehicle along Highway 403 after it was clocked travelling above the speed limit.

In a tweet, OPP said the driver allegedly laughed at first.

“The driver laughed at first, not so much by the end,” OPP said.

In the tweet, OPP said there was heavy snow falling and roads were wet.

A 24-year-old from London is charged with the following offences:

Stunt driving,

Speeding in excess of 50km/h over the speed limit and

Fail to have insurance card

If your package was delivered late on Saturday, this may be the reason...#BrantOPP caught a delivery driver at 158km/h on #Hwy403 @BrantCommunity mid-morning.

Heavy snow falling and roads were wet.

The driver laughed at first, not so much by the end. #SafeStreets#SlowDown ^cv pic.twitter.com/Lfin1bOabj