'The driver laughed at first': Delivery driver clocked going 58 km/h over speed limit
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a delivery driver has lost their licence for 30 days and a company vehicle has been impounded for 14 days after the driver was clocked going 158 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
According to OPP, on Saturday around 10:39 a.m., an officer stopped the vehicle along Highway 403 after it was clocked travelling above the speed limit.
In a tweet, OPP said the driver allegedly laughed at first.
“The driver laughed at first, not so much by the end,” OPP said.
In the tweet, OPP said there was heavy snow falling and roads were wet.
A 24-year-old from London is charged with the following offences:
- Stunt driving,
- Speeding in excess of 50km/h over the speed limit and
- Fail to have insurance card
If your package was delivered late on Saturday, this may be the reason...#BrantOPP caught a delivery driver at 158km/h on #Hwy403 @BrantCommunity mid-morning.
Heavy snow falling and roads were wet.
The driver laughed at first, not so much by the end. #SafeStreets#SlowDown ^cv pic.twitter.com/Lfin1bOabj
-
Saskatoon downtown arena project compared to Roman colosseum in public information sessionThe City of Saskatoon continued its pitch to the public about the planned downtown arena at a community information session at the Roxy Theatre Tuesday evening.
-
'Not one red cent': SACE disappointed after being left out of Tuesday's provincial budgetThe CEO of the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE) says she's disappointed no additional funding was allocated to survivors of sexual and domestic violence in Tuesday's provincial budget.
-
ByWard Market BIA dissolving as businesses and city seek 'single voice'The ByWard Market BIA is set to dissolve later this year, as the city of Ottawa and businesses look to have a "single voice" speak for the area, while also streamlining programming and operations in the popular tourist area.
-
Windsor Star printing plant workers plead to preserve century-old archivesThe final day of local printing for the Windsor Star is just days away and with that, the loss of more than 75 jobs at the Starway plant as the newspaper printing operations move to Toronto.
-
Retiring RCMP Commissioner Lucki to present on 'handling mass casualty events' at global conferenceA week before her retirement, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is scheduled to speak at a global conference focused on “police innovation.”
-
B.C. pledges $150M for upgraded 911 service with texting optionThe B.C. government has pledged $150 million to upgrade the province's aging 911 system with new technology that will allow people to report emergencies by text message.
-
Multiple dumpsters in Saskatoon's north end hit by fireMultiple commercial waste bins in Saskatoon's north end were hit by fire on Wednesday.
-
North America's first 'clear' tennis dome coming to the Festival CityWith their snow-covered courts as a backdrop, ground was broken today on the Stratford Tennis Club’s first year round tennis facility. North America’s first clear tennis bubble, with 93% transparency, will soon be constructed in Stratford.
-
Former Lethbridge psychiatrist faces charges in historical sexual assaultLethbridge police say a 77-year-old former psychiatrist, who once practiced in Alberta, faces sexual assault charges in connection with incidents dating back to the 1980s.