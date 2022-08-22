The Economist called Saskatchewan a 'remote' province and the reaction is mixed

British publication The Economist referred to Saskatchewan as a “remote Canadian province” in a recent article, but social media users were split on whether or not that was an apt description.

The newspaper published a story on Monday focusing on Saskatchewan benefitting from the increasing price of resources such as potash, lentils and wheat, with the headline “A remote Canadian province luxuriates in the global supply crunch.”

Most important for Saskatchewan is what lies beneath the earth: oil, gas, uranium and above all potash, an essential mineral for growing the crops that feed the world https://t.co/1paMv7N5Je

The article describes the province as “Canada’s heartland, full of cheerful, guileless folk who are just a generation or two off the farm if not still on it.”

The piece launched discussions about what makes a place remote, including land size, population and proximity to major centres.

Can’t stop thinking about The Economist writing Saskatchewan is remote https://t.co/yQTIcxwdeM

In which the Economist calls “Saskatchewan” an “remote” Canadian province.



Is this “remote,” really? https://t.co/ezM8CyVyTa pic.twitter.com/653paRwtBH

The Economist ethering Saskatchewan first thing in the morning was not on my bucket list. https://t.co/Ba1KTXMpFf

LOL - Remote Saskatchewan? Here’s a map of Canada so you can see how not remote it is.#clowns pic.twitter.com/vUEUeG8tUa

Dictionary.com defines remote as “far apart; far distant in space; situated at some distance away” and “out-of-the-way; secluded.”

In the 2021 census, Saskatchewan’s population was 1,132,505, which places it sixth largest among Canadian provinces.

It had a population density of 2.0 per square kilometre, which puts it second last among the provinces. Newfoundland and Labrador has the lowest at 1.4.

Despite outrage from some, others defended the publication’s wording.

To all the people fussing that @TheEconomist called Saskatchewan "remote", we have a lower population density than Siberia. Admitting this doesn't mean you hate the Riders or are disloyal. It's just true. #skpoli

Oh, come off it. By any reasonable standard - be it distance from most people - or distance from where the Economist is published, Saskatchewan, like U.S. "flyover states" is indeed remote. https://t.co/icPKyLw25Y pic.twitter.com/y9qkJMArvk