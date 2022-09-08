'The end of an era': Canadians react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Most Canadians have never known a world in which Queen Elizabeth II wasn't their official head of state.

News of the longest-serving British monarch's death sent shockwaves of grief across the country Thursday.

The chairman of the Monarchist League of Canada says Canadians will process her loss at their own pace as commemorations are held across the Commonwealth in coming days.

Robert Finch says the 96-year-old was "a constant in a world of change" and her death marks "the end of an era."

Finch says the former queen was far more than a figurehead in Canada and paid the country close attention during her record-breaking reign.

He expects Canadians will remember the late monarch as "one of us."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2022.